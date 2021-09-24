Politics
INEC does not need NASS approval for e-transmission of results –Ogun REC
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Ogun State, Olusegun Agbaje, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not need the approval of the National Assembly and the National Communication Commission (NCC) to transmit election results electronically.
Agbaje, while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta on his plans for future elections in the state, said the position of the National Assembly that INEC had no constitutional backing to transmit election results electronically without the approval of NCC was faulty and an infringement on the independence of the Commission.
He said the insistence of the National Assembly that INEC must seek the approval of NCC before transmitting election results electronically was alien to the act mandating the Commission to conduct elections in the country, urging the federal lawmakers not to stop INEC from performing its constitutional role.
Read also: INEC begins nationwide display of voter’s register September 24
“The Commission is in no way shy in transmitting election results electronically. In fact, we have the capacity to do that.
“We are only waiting for the National Assembly not to disturb us. Even as we are now today, I believe that the Commission has enough reason and legislation to back us to do this.
“People have been saying there is no law backing this, but we have law. Unfortunately, that law signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan was not brought out before the 2015 general election, but it was signed before the election,” Agbaje said.
According to him, it will be a great disservice to Nigerians and Nigeria’s democracy if the National Assembly prevents INEC from transmitting election results electronically.
