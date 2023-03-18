INEC explains how election results will be transmitted for 2023 gubernatorial polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission has given an insight into how polling unit results would be relayed during the governorship elections across the states of the federation on Saturday.

Festus Okoye, the chairman of the INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, stated on Arise TV on Friday that the commission had taken important lessons from the elections for the National Assembly and the presidential inauguration on February 25.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner by the commission, but the failure of INEC to upload results as soon as possible during the presidential election sparked controversy.

Major opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour party held on to this as one of the bases for rejecting the presidential poll result.

“The law as of today prescribes a dual mode of either transmission of results or transfer of results,” Okoye said.

He said when polls closed at the level of the various units, the Presiding Officer who superintended the polling unit would enter the scores of the various political parties in form EC8A which is the polling unit level result.

He said, “The PO will sign that particular result sheet and stamp it, the PU agent or party agent if available will also countersign and copies will be given to them and the police.

“That original result will be what will be scanned and uploaded to our INEC Result Viewing Portal for public viewing. Not only that, the accreditation data that has arisen from that polling unit will also be uploaded, but the physical result and the BVAS itself will also be taken to the Registration Area Collation centre.”

When discussing real-time IREV distribution on Saturday, Okoye noted that results would be communicated from various polling locations as soon as the polls closed.

“The commission is determined to improve on its previous performance. What we have done is to learn valuable lessons from previous elections that we conducted, and we’re going to put those lessons into our planning purposes and processes, and into our deployment purposes,” Okoye said.

