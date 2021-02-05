INEC explains need for new polling units, says they are not constituency projects

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the establishment of new polling units in the country will not be treated as constituency projects.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu who said that the creation of new polling units had become necessary because the available ones were inadequate.

He also noted that the establishment of the polling units would be based on the need to serve Nigerians and not particular interests by certain group of people.

The INEC boss said; “For instance in the whole of Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja, we have just four polling units, how do you expect the mass population in Gwarimpa to vote in just four polling units.

“Even the actual number and exact locations of Polling Units in the country were unknown for a long time. The Jega Commission (2010 – 2015) had to embark on a verification exercise to enumerate and locate the Polling Units.

“In fact, it was only after this verification that the number of Polling Units was established as 119,973, instead of the round figure of 120,000 that was assumed for many years.

“Over the years, several challenges have confronted INEC with Polling Units; there is the problem of inadequate number of Polling Units available to voters.

“As a result of population growth, demographic shifts and establishment of new settlements and residential areas, existing Polling Units have become inadequate,” he concluded.

