INEC extends deadline for collection of PVCs to January 29

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) till January 29.

The commission had earlier fixed January 22 as the deadline for the collection of the PVCs across the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the decision was taken at a meeting in Abuja.

The statement read: “The Commission is determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election. For this reason, the timeframe for the collection of PVCs is extended by eight days.

“Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023. At the moment, the period of collection is 9:00 am – 3:00 pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays).”

