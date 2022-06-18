INEC extends PVC collection in Osun ahead of governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Osun State ahead of the state governorship election slated for July 16.

The exercise was initially slated to end this week.

The commission’s Public Affairs Officer in the state, Mrs. Oluwaseun Osimosu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the extension was to allow all eligible voters in the state to collect their PVCs.

The statement read: “INEC wishes to inform the public, most especially all eligible voters who have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards that they can collect their PVCs at the registration areas (wards) from June 22 to June 26.

Read also: INEC clarifies alleged expiration of PVCs, announces deadline for voters registration

“The collection would be between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

“Those coming for their card collection are to come with their registration slip, issued to them during registration exercise in exchange for the PVCs.

“The commission wishes to reiterate that collection by proxy is not allowed.”

