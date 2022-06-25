INEC extends voter registration indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an indefinite extension to the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) which was expected to end on June 30, 2022.

The announcement was made by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday, while addressing youths at the Youth Vote Count concert at the old parade ground in Abuja.

The INEC boss also assured the youths that the 2023 general election will be credible, and urged them not to sell their votes.

“The second thing is you want to know when will this registration ends. Is it going to end on the 30th of June in the next five days? On behalf of INEC, let me assure you, e no go end for 30th June for as long as we have you people trying to register to obtain your PVC, we will continue to register you and we will continue to make sure that you get your PVC,” Yakubu said.

