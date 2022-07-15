INEC extends voter registration till July 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for Continuous Voter Registration to July 31.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

INEC had initially fixed June 30 as the deadline for the voter registration before the Federal High Court, Abuja, intervened and compelled the commission to extend the exercise.

Okoye said the extension followed Wednesday’s ruling by the same court which dismissed the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on the matter.

He added that the court held that INEC was at liberty to fix a date for the conclusion of the CVR, provided it was not later than 90 days before the general elections as provided in Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act.

The statement read: “In compliance with the interim injunction of the court pending the determination of the substantive suit, and in order to enable more Nigerians to register, the Commission continued with the CVR beyond 30th June 2022. For this reason, the CVR has already been extended beyond 30th June 2022 for a period of 15 days. With the judgement of the Federal High Court, all legal encumbrances have now been removed.

“Accordingly, the Commission has taken the following decisions: 1. The CVR is hereby extended for another two weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022, thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022).

