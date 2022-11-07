INEC facing 600 court cases over political parties primary elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is in court battling about 600 law suits that emanated as a result of primary elections conducted by political parties to choose their flag bearers for different elective positions.

Chairman of the commission, Mahmoud Yakubu stated this Monday in Abuja at a Capacity Building event organised by the Court of Appeal for Election Petition Tribunal members who would be handling election disputes from next year’s general election.

Details coming…

