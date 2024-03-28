Connect with us

INEC faults Labour Party Nat’l Convention, says it was not monitored

Published

56 mins ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has faulted the national convention of the Labour Party (LP) held yesterday in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, faulted the convention which saw embattled Julius Abure re-emerge as the National Chairman of the party when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Abuja.
Oyekanmi noted that the conduct of the convention was not monitored by INEC.He, however, did not mention why it was not monitored.

Recall that the LP had on Tuesday shifted the convention from Umuahia in Abia to Nnewi, Anambra State.

Speaking on the change in venue, Kehinde Edun, the LP National Legal Adviser, told newsmen that the party had duly informed INEC about the change in venue and date.

“No, it is holding in Anambra. Nnewi, to be precise, not Umuahia in Abia State again. In fact, Umuahia was not even the first venue we chose. Benin was the first choice before we changed to Umuahia and now Nnewi.

“So, we are at liberty to pick any venue of our choice. We only need to inform INEC about the change in venue and time,” Edun said.

However, Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 states that political parties shall give INEC at least 21 days notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting.

Opinions

