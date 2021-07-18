INEC faults NASS, says it has capacity for electronic transmission of election results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has contradicted the position of the National Assembly on the electronic transmission of election results, saying it has the capacity to do so all over the country.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme on Saturday, INEC’s National Chairman and Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, cleared the air on the contentious issue and sought to dispel insinuations about its ability to transmit election results electronically in 2023.

Okoye said the Commission can adequately transmit election results electronically from remote areas across the country.

He added that INEC would only be guided by the power granted it by the constitution and the law and not what the legislators say.

“We have uploaded results from very remote areas, even from areas where you have to use human carriers to access,” Okoye said.

“So, we have made our own position very clear, that we have the capacity and we have the will to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process.

“Our powers are given by the constitution and the law, and we will continue to remain within the ambit and confines of the power granted to the commission by the constitution and the law,” he stressed.

