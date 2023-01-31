INEC fears fuel scarcity may hamper elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the continued scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, may affect the electoral process.

This development came barely 25 days to the conduct of 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who made this known in a meeting with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Abuja on Tuesday, said the scarcity may hinder movement of election materials and personnel.

Yakubu noted the commission would have detail-oriented meeting with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to resolve any issues capable to impeding on logistics delivery and personnel movement during elections.

Meanwhile, INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who spoke on the proposed meeting of the Commission with NNPC last week, noted: “The issue relating to logistics, we are going to deal with it. We are going to hold a high-level meeting with the NNPCL to resolve whatever issues or challenges we have.

“We are going to solve the issues based on our own processes and procedures. We have things under control.”

