INEC fixes new date for by-elections in 11 states

New date has been fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections in 11 states.

A statement issued on Friday by Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voters Education, said the by-elections would be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Okoye said that the commission met on “Friday to review the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process and further reviewed the security situations and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 states.”

The states where the by-elections will hold include Lagos, Imo, Bayelsa, Cross River and seven others.

The elections were earlier fixed for October 31 but were postponed indefinitely following the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

