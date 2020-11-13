Latest Politics Top Stories

INEC fixes new date for by-elections in 11 states

November 13, 2020
Why we will not act on tribunal judgements now –INEC
By Ripples Nigeria

New date has been fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections in 11 states.

A statement issued on Friday by Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voters Education, said the by-elections would be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

READ ALSO: INEC postpones bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, others over #EndSARS protests

Okoye said that the commission met on “Friday to review the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process and further reviewed the security situations and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 states.”

The states where the by-elections will hold include Lagos, Imo, Bayelsa, Cross River and seven others.

The elections were earlier fixed for October 31 but were postponed indefinitely following the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */