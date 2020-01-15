INEC gives condition under which Uzodinma will get Certificate of Return

Senator Hope Uzodinma cannot receive the Certificate of Return (CoR) immediately, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Wednesday.

The electoral body said it would only do that after the Supreme Court must have furnished it with its enrolled judgment order.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC National Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated this in a statement on Wednesday, explaining that the commission was yet to be served with the enrolled order of the judgment.

“The commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgment, therefore we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet.

“However, once the commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that non-issuance of the CoR would not derail the swearing-in of the Imo new governor.

“The commission does not act based on newspaper publications, we’ve always obeyed court judgments but until we are served with the Certified True Copy of the judgment we cannot release the CoR,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

