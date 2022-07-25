INEC gives reason for omission of Labour Party governorship candidate, others in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the name of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun was missing from the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 elections.

The commission had last Saturday released the names of 13 governorship and deputy governorship candidates cleared for the election.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said LP did not submit the names of its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the election in Ogun State.

READ ALSO: INEC extends voter registration till July 31

He added that the party did not also submit the names of the candidates for the state’s House of Assembly election.

Ijalaye said: “From the records available to us, the Labour Party did not submit any name of their governorship and deputy governorship candidates to us.

“We also found out that they did not submit the list of candidates for the House of Assembly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now