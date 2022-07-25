Politics
INEC gives reason for omission of Labour Party governorship candidate, others in Ogun
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the name of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun was missing from the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 elections.
The commission had last Saturday released the names of 13 governorship and deputy governorship candidates cleared for the election.
The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said LP did not submit the names of its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the election in Ogun State.
He added that the party did not also submit the names of the candidates for the state’s House of Assembly election.
Ijalaye said: “From the records available to us, the Labour Party did not submit any name of their governorship and deputy governorship candidates to us.
“We also found out that they did not submit the list of candidates for the House of Assembly.”
