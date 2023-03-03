‘INEC has killed democracy in Nigeria, made nation a laughing stock’ —Ex-Senate President, Wabara

Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara had slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the conduct of the February 25 presidential election which he says was a sham and disgrace to the country.

Wabara who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while addressing journalists in Thursday in Umuahia, Abia State, said the election was a charade which has made Nigeria a laughing stock to the outside world and should be cancelled for the sake of the country’s unity.

He dismissed the polls as a shame because of the way INEC handled it after Nigerians turned up massively to cast their ballots and called for the “outright cancellation of the polls and the conduct of a fresh election if the unity and continued existence of the country mattered to those behind what he called the broad-day rape and murder of the Nigeria democracy.”

He continued, “The shameful conduct of INEC at the polls had subjected Nigeria to mockery before the international community.

“The election was a sham! You can see from the international observers how they condemned what we called election in the 21st century.

“Our democracy has died because I don’t have any hope in the judiciary. They are the same thing unless we have a bold judge who is prepared to lose his job the next day, but we don’t have them many.”

“So, that thing has to be cancelled in the interest of Nigeria and the country’s unity. There is no hope again for the country. We have killed democracy in Nigeria.

“But for rigging, there was no way Nigerians would have reasonably voted for APC after passing through hell in the hands of the ruling party these eight years.

“The indices were there before the election even to the blind that Nigerians wanted a genuine change.

Nigeria has not fared any better under the APC. Rather what we saw was retrogression, frustration, killings, hunger and everything negative.”

Wabara also noted that no pre-election opinion poll results favoured the APC, and insisted that the result of the presidential election was doctored to favour the ruling party.

“Even the blind opinion poll didn’t have APC coming to take over. Nigeria will not have a place in the international community if this is allowed. There won’t be any respect whatsoever for us again”, he said.

