INEC holds emergency meeting, laments recurring attacks on facilities | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has condemned the recurring arson and attacks on its facilities across the country, with the 2023 elections looming in the horizon.

This condemnation was issued in an emergency meeting chaired by the commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and attended by all Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the country.

Yakubu noted that the meeting was necessary to review some of the eventful developments since their last meeting.

According to the INEC Boss, the damage to INEC materials were total and are capable of affecting the Commission’s ability to conduct elections.

He appealed to host communities to see INEC properties as a national asset.

“Even in the recent events of arson and vandalization, many of them have demonstrated exceptional willingness to support the Commission.

“I wish to thank our host communities in all parts of the country and appeal to them to continue to see INEC property as both national and local assets to be protected.

“I will take briefings from across the country on threats to INEC facilities and deliberate on how best to protect them. I believe that we can dig deep and draw from the Commission’s longstanding partnership with communities in this regard, in addition to depending on the invaluable support of our security agencies,” Yakubu said.

He also pledged to ensure “lasting solutions to the spate of attacks on our facilities.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

