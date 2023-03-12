INEC insists Adebutu remains Ogun PDP governorship candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has debunked rumours making the rounds that the Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, has been replaced on the Commission’s list of candidates ahead of the March 18 elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state, Niyi Ijalaye, while dismissing the rumours in an interactive session with journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the speculations were untrue and should be disregarded as Adebutu remains the PDP governorship candidate.

Ijalaye said contrary to speculations that it had not recognised Adebutu as the candidate of the PDP in the state, the Commission had not delisted him from its list.

READ ALSO:Ogun PDP insists on Adebutu as governorship candidate

“It is a rumor that is not founded, that is all,” Ijalaye said, maintaining that Adebutu remains the Ogun PDP governorship candidate and would be participating in the election as the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

The confusion as to the status of Adebutu emanated from stories making the rounds on social media last week that the PDP would not present a governorship candidate in the forthcoming March 18 election as INEC had removed him from its list of candidates.

The rumour was further escalated when some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state took to social media to circulate the news that INEC has not recognised Adebutu as the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now