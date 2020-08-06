INEC introduces election result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV).”

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of the commission’s meeting in Abuja, said IRev would enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time as voting ends on election day.

Okoye said the commission approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance the transparency of the system.

He disclosed that the innovation would begin with the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election slated for Saturday.

The INEC official said: “To further strengthen the transparency in the election result management system, the commission has decided to introduce a dedicated public portal, IReV that will enable Nigerians to view polling unit results real-time as the voting ends on election day.

“The commission wishes to emphasise that this does not constitute electronic collation of results.

“The collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.

“This innovation will begin from the Nasarawa Central state constituency bye-election.

“Thereafter, it will be extended to the Edo and Ondo State governorship elections as well as all subsequent elections.

“The commission hopes that this innovation will improve the transparency in election result management and therefore further consolidate public confidence in the electoral process.”

