INEC issues certificate of return to Obaseki, Shaibu | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu have received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The document was issued to them on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital, by INEC national commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu.

She said while presenting the certificate to Obaseki and Shaibu, who were re-elected governor and deputy governor on Saturday: “I hereby certify that Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been elected to the office of governor of Edo State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the election held on the 19th of September 2020.”

Agbmuche-Mbu, applauded stakeholders, chiefly the security agencies, for the role they played to ensure the Saturday’s exercise was smooth.

