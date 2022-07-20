INEC issues certificate of return to Osun governor-elect, Adeleke

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday issued a certificate of return to Senator Ademola Adeleke, the winner in the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

The certificate was presented by the INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun, and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi.

Read also:INEC lists issues hindering prisoners’ voting rights as 2023 elections beckon

This came days after Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 403,371 votes, defeated the incumbent governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027 votes.

In his acceptance speech at the Osun INEC head office in Osogbo, Adeleke said he dedicated his victory to the memory of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and the people of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now