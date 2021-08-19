 INEC lists Soludo as APGA candidate in Anambra, excludes PDP | Ripples Nigeria
INEC lists Soludo as APGA candidate in Anambra, excludes PDP

Published

18 mins ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday listed the ex-Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

In the list, the commission dropped Michael Umeoji as the APGA candidate in the election.

This came just a few hours after the Imo State High Court, Owerri, reaffirmed the election of Umeoji as APGA candidate for the poll.

Both candidates belong to different factions of the party in Anambra State.

INEC also excluded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the election as two candidates also vying for the right to represent the party in the Anambra election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the decision was taken at meeting where a number of issues including the nomination of candidates were discussed by the commission.

He, however, added that the list of final candidates for the election would be released on October 7.

Okoye said: “The commission met today (Thursday August 19, 202) and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra governorship election holding on November 6, 2021.

READ ALSO: Confusion as court rejects Soludo, declares Umeoji as APGA candidate for Anambra guber poll

“The timetable and schedule of activities approved by the commission on January 18, 2021, provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Accordingly, by the deadline of July 30, 2021, fixed by the commission, seven governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of the 18 political parties.

“Similarly, the commission was served with the judgment of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgment of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

“The list of substitute candidates is attached to this Press Release. It has also been published on the commission’s website.

“However, the final list of candidates will be published on October 7 2021 as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.”

