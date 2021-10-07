INEC lists Uba, Soludo, 16 others for Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The commission also released the final register of voters for the election.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the commission has uploaded the list of the candidates on its website and social media platforms.

Okoye said INEC had presented the list to the 18 registered political parties taking part in the election for verification.

He revealed that INEC would hold an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of all the registered political parties in Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

Those on the list include the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Andy Uba, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

