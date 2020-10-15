INEC meets parties on Lagos by-elections; candidates sign peace accord

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday met with various leaders of political parties, candidates, and other stakeholders to ensure successful by-elections in the state.

The Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II by-elections will hold on October 31.

The candidates also signed a peace accord at the meeting.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr. Sam Olumekun, said the commission was ready to conduct free, fair, and credible elections without compromising standards in the state.

He commended stakeholders and media’s contributions to the success of the 2019 general elections, saying without their support the success of the elections would not have been possible.

The INEC official stressed that the by-elections became following the demise of the Senator representing Lagos East District and the member representing Kosofe State Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said: “The commission is committed to conducting a free and fair election in accordance with our vision and mission.

READ ALSO: INEC releases lists of candidates for Lagos by-elections

“Hence we plead for your total support to fight such malpractice as violence, vote-buying, ballot snatching, and the likes in the forthcoming by-elections.

“You will have observed that our performance has progressively been on the upswing and we cannot afford to drop the ball.

“We are open to other ideas that will assist in conducting elections in which votes count.

“Finally, let me assure you that we will resist any form of temptation and our actions will be guided by extant laws and good conscience.”

Join the conversation

Opinions