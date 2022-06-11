INEC mulls extension of voter’s registration

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday the commission was considering extending the continuous voter registration exercise.

The exercise is slated to end on June 30.

But the civil society organisations and other concerned Nigerians have asked the commission to extend the deadline for the voter’s registration.

Yakubu, who disclosed this on INEC official Twitter handle, said the commission would make its position on the extension of the exercise known to the public soon.

He wrote: “We have heard your requests loud & clear. You will soon hear from us on the extension of CVR registration.

“Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs, and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”

