INEC official absconds with 41 result sheets in Anambra

A Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) has reportedly absconded with 41 result sheets in the Anambra State governorship election.

The Returning Officer in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, Dr. Gabriel Othong, disclosed this while presenting the election results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Awka on Sunday.

He said 41 of the 42 result sheets for 89 polling units were carted away by the INEC official posted to the area.

The Returning Officer revealed that there was no election in Oba Ward 1, Oba Ward 11, and Akukwu ward in Idemili South LGA.

Othong said: “One of the SPOs carted 41 Result Sheets out of the 42 Result sheets meant for the 89 polling units in the affected wards.

“Over 40, 000 voters were not able to vote in the affected areas due to the development.”

