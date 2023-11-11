INEC official kidnapped in Bayelsa, result sheets lost in capsized boat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday night, said one of its officials in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State had been abducted.

Wilfred Ifogah, the head of INEC voters’ registration in the state, disclosed this in a statement on its verified X account, adding that the electoral official was kidnapped while waiting to board a boat at the jetty.

He also revealed that a boat carrying election personnel and materials to southern Ijaw LGA capsized and result sheets were lost during the incident.

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to registration area 17 (Koluama) in southern Ijaw LGA capsized.”

“Fortunately no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311.

“INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to registration area 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board at Amassoma jetty.

“The security agencies have been notified,” the statement read.

