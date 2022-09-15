INEC outlines plan to tackle scourge of ballot box snatching, other electoral offences

The Independent National Election Commission has made it clear that it is determined to pursue individuals who support electoral fraud in the nation.

This information was revealed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in his opening remarks at a retreat on the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states on Wednesday in Lagos

Yakubu claimed that the action was required because people who steal vote boxes or tamper with election results are not likely to run for office in such elections.

He listed a few potential obstacles to the 2023 general elections, including voter turnout, the number of polling places, security concerns, and election staff. He asserted that if the sponsors were not detained, electoral fraud would continue.

Prior to the start of political party campaigns, the INEC chief added that the commission would confer with the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, stressing that the significance of the elections necessitates lengthy talks with all parties.

Yakubu argued for the creation of an electoral offences commission and tribunal because the commission was powerless to detain or prosecute offenders.

He added that the arrest of sponsors of electoral offenders will aid in addressing vote buying, ballot snatching, and the manipulation of election results.

He said, “Vote buying is a violation of the Electoral Act. It is against the laws of this country. We will continue to do what we can through voter education to discourage vote buying.

“We will continue to work with anti-graft agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission to checkmate that. We will work with the security agencies to also discourage, apprehend and prosecute vote buyers at the polling units.

“We must get the actual sponsors. The person who snatches the ballot papers at the polling units, the person who falsifies election results, and the person who buys votes at the polling units is unlikely to be a candidate in the elections. If these sponsors are not arrested, the issues will continue and the best antidote is the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal.”

