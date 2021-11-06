INEC plans e-transmission of results from 5,634 polling units in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it will upload election results from the 5,634 polling units to its result-viewing portal in the ongoing governorship poll in Anambra State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this during an interview an interview with Channels Television on Thursday monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

While explaining that electronic transmission of results will be adopted at the ongoing Anambra governorship election, Okoye further said that the commission will make use of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) technology, instead of the usual smart card readers for the governorship election.

INEC however stated that the collation of results would be done manually as obtained in previous elections and not with the uploaded results.

The commission also stated that the technological approach is designed to enhance transparency in the election management process, and would boost people’s trust in elections and enable Nigerians to view polling unit results in real time as voting ends.

The innovation, introduced in August 2020, was first used by the electoral body in the August 8, 2020 Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election and was later deployed in the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections held on September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively.

