INEC pledges hitch-free process in Abia by-election | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
INEC pledges hitch-free process in Abia by-election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured on a hitch free conduct of Saturday’s Aba North/South federal constituency by-election in Abia State.
Dr Joseph Iloh, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said this in a statement in Umuahia on Friday, March 26.
He said that the commission was fully prepared for the conduct of the election across the 609 Polling Units in the two Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the constituency.
“We have taken possession of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials and we have started deployment.
“We promise that we will take our materials to all the Polling Units tomorrow (Saturday) by 8a.m., and voting starts by 8:30a.m. and stops by 2:30p.m.
READ ALSO: INEC to begin polling units’ expansion in Nigeria
“We are appealing to everyone who wants to vote to come out, enter the polling booth early enough to enable him cast his vote.
“We are expecting everyone to please give us maximum co-operation,” he said.
Mr Geoffrey Achibie, Head of Department, Voter Education, said that the office was fully prepared, while appealing to politicians and voters to behave well and orderly.
“We have done the awareness, and voter publicity. We have met with the stakeholders and the candidates have signed peace accord.
“We are COVID-19 compliant because we are supplying the voters with sanitisers and facemasks,” he said.
Six political parties including Action Alliance(AA), All Progressives Congress (APC),All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Allied People’s Movement (APM), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will feature in the election.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification
The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
Latest Tech News
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...