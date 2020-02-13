INEC pledges to comply with Supreme Court’s verdict on Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday it would act on the judgment of the Supreme Court, directing it to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, told journalists the Commission has not been served with a copy of the judgment as at Thursday afternoon.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Thursday sacked the Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

In a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, the apex court held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to INEC.

The panel ruled that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, contained false information of fundamental nature.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered the lead judgement, reinstated the November 12, 2019, verdict of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the election.

READ ALSO: PDP hails Supreme Court’s judgement on Bayelsa election as victory for democracy

Speaking on the Supreme Court’s verdict, Oyekanmi said: “I am not sure the Commission has been served with the judgment of the Supreme Court yet. I will keep you posted.”

Also, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the Commission would check its record to see which party came second in the election with a view to issuing the candidate a certificate of return.

He said INEC would carry out the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“We would do that when we get the judgment of the Supreme Court. We need to know clearly what the Supreme Court wants us to do and we would carry it out,” Okoye stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions