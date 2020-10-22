INEC postpones bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, others over #EndSARS protests

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed indefinitely the 15 by-elections in 11 states across Nigeria over the #EndSARS protests.

The by-elections were initially slated to hold in six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies in the country on October 31.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced the postponement of the elections in a statement issued at the end of a meeting with 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

He said the commission would continue to monitor the situation in all the states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders, and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

Okoye added that the meeting was to review preparations for the elections.

The by-elections are slated to take place in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State, Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu State Constituency in Cross River.

Others are – Imo North Senatorial District, Lagos East Senatorial District, Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State, Plateau South Senatorial District, Bakura Constituency in Zamfara and Ibaji Constituency in Kogi.

He said: “On Wednesday, October 21 2020, the commission notified the nation that having taken cognizance of the current security situation in parts of the country, a meeting with the 37 RECs will be held to evaluate the situation in the states and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled.

“Accordingly, the commission has decided to postpone the bye-elections in the six Senatorial Districts and nine state constituencies. This decision is in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.

“The commission will continue to monitor the situation in all the states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

“The commission appeals for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the states where elections were scheduled. The safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.

“We are convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger while our electoral process will continue to improve.”

