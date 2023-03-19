INEC postpones collation of Ebonyi governorship election results till Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of results in the Ebonyi State governorship election.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Ogechi Onyeka, who announced this on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the commission would resume the exercise by 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

She said: “For the one local government that is remaining, we are going to take from what it contains in the Result Viewing Portal (IReV)..

“So, we will allow them to go through the result sheet and come up with their result and where it fails to tally with IReV, we will cancel the local government. We are meeting by 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.”

INEC had announced the results of 12 out of the 13 local government areas in the state.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, had won in 10 LGAs while All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates won in one LGA each.

