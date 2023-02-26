INEC postpones collation of election results till Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of the presidential election results till 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, said only one state has concluded the collation of its result.

READ ALSO: 2023 ELECTIONS: INEC promises to address all challenges in states

He said the remaining states are on their way to Abuja.

The commission had planned to commence the collation of the election results at 6:00 p.m., on Sunday.

