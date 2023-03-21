INEC postpones collation of gov’ship election results in Abia, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, announced the suspension of collation of governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states.

INEC, in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Barr. Festus Okoye, said the decision was after it’s meeting on Monday.

Okoye said: “Arising from the meeting the commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the governoship results in some parts of Enugu and Abia states.

“It could be recalled that our office in Obingwa LGA was invaded by thugs on Sunday and officials held hostage in connection with the collation of results in the Council Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State calls for a review of the results from two outstanding local government areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East LGA’s.

“Consequently, the commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa LGA and the two outstanding local government areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East which are yet to be collated.

‘A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected states.”

