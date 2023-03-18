News
INEC postpones elections in 10 Lagos polling units
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) area of Lagos State.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing on Saturday.
Agabje said the development followed fear of possible attack by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed as ad hoc staff to the area.
There were also reports of violence in some local government areas in the state.
READ ALSO: Suspected ballot box snatcher shot dead by soldiers in Benue
Speaking on the development, Agbaje said the chairman of the VGC’s security committee had assured the commission of the safety of corps members, INEC staff, and voters.
He said: “We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs. Eight in the estate and two outside.
“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters, we were asked to remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30 a.m. to conduct the elections.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...