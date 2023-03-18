INEC postpones elections in 10 Lagos polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) area of Lagos State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing on Saturday.

Agabje said the development followed fear of possible attack by National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed as ad hoc staff to the area.

There were also reports of violence in some local government areas in the state.

Speaking on the development, Agbaje said the chairman of the VGC’s security committee had assured the commission of the safety of corps members, INEC staff, and voters.

He said: “We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs. Eight in the estate and two outside.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters, we were asked to remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30 a.m. to conduct the elections.”

