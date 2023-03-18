INEC postpones elections in two Rivers LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted the governorship and state assembly elections in two local government areas of Rivers State to Sunday.

The affected LGAs are Asari-Toru and parts of neighboring Degema.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Johnson Sinikiem, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Port Harcourt, said the postponement was due to security lapses.

Sinikiem said: “Elections could not hold in the mentioned places as a result of the voters resisting deployment of election officials and materials for the governorship and state assembly elections.

READ ALSO: Amaechi decries voter apathy in Rivers, accuses INEC of fraud in presidential election

“In the House of Assembly election, voters and other stakeholders demanded to see the Ward Collation Officers before they would allow the election to commence.

“At Ward 14 of Degema LGA, voters equally demanded that the SPO must come to the RAC with a collation sheet which is the responsibility of Collation Officers, thereby not allowing the election to hold.

“Standing on this premise and relying on section 24 of the Electoral Act 2022, the INEC has decided to conduct the election of Asari-Toru Local Government Area and Ward 14 of Degema Local Government Area on the 19 of March 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now