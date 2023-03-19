INEC postpones governorship, assembly elections in Benue local council

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship and house of assembly elections in Kwande East and West constituencies in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sam Egwu, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Makurdi.

The statement read: “On behalf of INEC, I announce the postponement of the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Kwande East and West constituencies in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The commission deployed all non-sensitive and sensitive materials to the 23 LGAs of Benue, including Kwande Local Government, preparatory for the Governorship and State Assembly elections, rescheduled for March 18.

“All the materials were successfully deployed to the Registration Area Centers (RAC) on Friday and the RACs were subsequently activated.

“However, in the course of distribution of materials and deployment to the polling units this morning, printing errors showing that ballot papers meant for Kwande East were labeled Kwande west, while those for Kwande West were labeled Kwande East was discovered.

“The error also reflected in the result sheets for the two constituencies.”

He, however, said the error had nothing to do with the ballot papers meant for the governorship election, which meant the governorship election could have proceeded in the local government.

“Following the discovery of the printing errors, stakeholders in the local government across the political spectrum who met in the palace of Ter Kwande took a decision not to allow polls to continue where they had commenced.

“They also discontinued the deployment of materials to the other polling units,” the REC added.

