INEC postpones Reps election in Edo over omission of Labour Party logo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been forced to postpone the House of Representatives election in Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency.

The move was made by INEC following agitation by some angry voters who openly condemned the omission of the logo of the Labour Party (LP) for the House of Representatives.

The chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday.

According to reports, the absence of the Labour Party logo on the ballot paper delayed the commencement of the election forcing voters who arrived at their respective Polling Units to be agitated.

