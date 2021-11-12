INEC presents certificate of return to Anambra Gov-Elect, Soludo

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, on Friday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The certificate was presented to Soludo and his Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Nkwachukwu Orji.

Orji implored the victorious duo to entrench good governance and democratic ideals in Anambra State,

In the aftermath of the event, Soludo pledged to serve the people of Anambra to his utmost ability while thanking God for the opportunity.

“For 12 years, I have consistently endured and focussed on the mission. I have served the world, Nigeria, and it is now time to serve my own state. I am grateful to God, stakeholders, and especially the ordinary people of Anambra State. I feel humbled by this mandate which is overwhelming as it were despite the issues.,” Soludo explained.

