INEC probes endorsement of post criticising Peter Obi on Twitter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the endorsement of a post that criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on its Twitter handle.

An unknown person on INEC’s official Twitter account – @inecnigeria, had clicked “like” on a post in which Seun Kuti, the son of late afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, criticised the LP candidate.

Kuti had in an interview with an online platform, Mic On Podcast hosted by Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye described the former Anambra State governor as an opportunist that can’t deliver Nigeria.

The commission had come under fire following the incident with many accusing it of partisanship.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, INEC reassured Nigerians of its neutrality in the election and promised to deal with anyone behind the act.

The commission has already unliked the post.

The statement read: “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 presidential candidates.

“The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have a preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”

