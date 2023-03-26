Politics
INEC promises credible supplementary poll in Adamawa in aftermath of protests by women
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday promised credible supplementary election in Adamawa following protests staged by women in the state over inconclusive poll.
INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, gave the assurances while addressing the protesters at the Commission’s headquarters.
The Commission had earlier declared Adamawa March 18 governorship election as inconclusive.
The decision was on the ground that the cancelled votes at the election were more than the margin of victory between Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the first runner-up, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaking to the protesters, Okoye promised transparent re-run reflective of people’s wishes in the state.
READ ALSO:Women protest Adamawa governorship election results, INEC promises credible supplementary poll
He commended the women for staging the protests in a non-violent way, adding a new date for the supplementary election would be communicated in due course.
Okoye said: “We regard our role in INEC as public trust; any individual, group or organisations with any grievance or complaint are free to come here and voice or ventilate their grievances.
“The people of Adamawa are the only ones with the right to elect their governor; those of us in the Commission and Nigerians from other states have no vote in Adamawa.
“Any individual that is not from Adamawa and who does not reside in the state has no vote in the state. It is only the people of the state that will determine who their next governor will be.
“We will go back and give the people of the state the opportunity to have a conclusion relating to their governorship election. The Commission will go back to Adamawa and conduct a supplementary election that Nigerians and the international community will be proud of.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...