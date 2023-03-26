INEC promises credible supplementary poll in Adamawa in aftermath of protests by women

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday promised credible supplementary election in Adamawa following protests staged by women in the state over inconclusive poll.

INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, gave the assurances while addressing the protesters at the Commission’s headquarters.

The Commission had earlier declared Adamawa March 18 governorship election as inconclusive.

The decision was on the ground that the cancelled votes at the election were more than the margin of victory between Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the first runner-up, Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to the protesters, Okoye promised transparent re-run reflective of people’s wishes in the state.

READ ALSO:Women protest Adamawa governorship election results, INEC promises credible supplementary poll

He commended the women for staging the protests in a non-violent way, adding a new date for the supplementary election would be communicated in due course.

Okoye said: “We regard our role in INEC as public trust; any individual, group or organisations with any grievance or complaint are free to come here and voice or ventilate their grievances.

“The people of Adamawa are the only ones with the right to elect their governor; those of us in the Commission and Nigerians from other states have no vote in Adamawa.

“Any individual that is not from Adamawa and who does not reside in the state has no vote in the state. It is only the people of the state that will determine who their next governor will be.

“We will go back and give the people of the state the opportunity to have a conclusion relating to their governorship election. The Commission will go back to Adamawa and conduct a supplementary election that Nigerians and the international community will be proud of.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now