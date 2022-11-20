INEC promises to stop underage voters in 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that no underage persons would be allowed to vote in the 2023 general elections.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Victor Aluko, gave the assurance when he featured in a Channels Television Programme, Rubbing Minds, on Sunday.

INEC had for the first time in the history of Nigeria’s elections published the entire voter register on its website for necessary observations by the citizens.

Many Nigerians had identified cases of underage voters and double registration in the exercise.

However, Aluko stressed that the commission would allow only eligible voters to vote next year.

He said: “I assure you that the register will be cleaned up completely and no underage voter will vote in 2023. After we finish with the claims and objections on Friday, we will be taking in again for further claims based on the complaints of the people.”

