INEC promotes 1,985 staff ahead of 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has promoted 1,985 staff ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in the INEC bulletin published on Wednesday evening.

The commission said the exercise was a demonstration of its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

INEC revealed that it had earlier conducted a promotion examination to evaluate the staff and boost its preparedness for the 2023 and off-season elections.

In the exercise, 12 Deputy Directors were promoted to the post of Directors while 78 Assistant Directors were elevated to the position of Deputy Directors.

The commission also promoted another group of 92 staff to the position of Assistant Directors while 971 other senior staff were promoted to Grade Levels between 07-14.

