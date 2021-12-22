Connect with us

Politics

INEC promotes 1,985 staff ahead of 2023 elections

Published

16 mins ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has promoted 1,985 staff ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in the INEC bulletin published on Wednesday evening.

The commission said the exercise was a demonstration of its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

INEC revealed that it had earlier conducted a promotion examination to evaluate the staff and boost its preparedness for the 2023 and off-season elections.

READ ALSO: INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections

In the exercise, 12 Deputy Directors were promoted to the post of Directors while 78 Assistant Directors were elevated to the position of Deputy Directors.

The commission also promoted another group of 92 staff to the position of Assistant Directors while 971 other senior staff were promoted to Grade Levels between 07-14.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 + 8 =

Investigations

COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations6 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....