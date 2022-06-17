INEC queries staff for demanding money during voter’s registration in Benue

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has queried two of its staff for allegedly demanding payment from the people in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Benue State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr. Shehu Abdulwahab, in Makurdi.

The statement read: “The attention of the Commission was drawn to reports that two of INEC staff in Oju Local Government Area allegedly demanded payment of a fee before registering citizens as voters in the area.

“The Commission is deeply concerned over this development as provisions have been made to our offices across the state to ensure hitch-free exercise at no cost to the citizens.

“As immediate measures to arrest the ugly situation, the commission has withdrawn the two staff from the field, issued them queries, and replaced them with another set of staff.”

Abdulwahab, who did not disclose the identity of the staff, said all the Electoral Officers in the 23 LGAs in the state had been directed to warn their staff to desist from extorting money from the citizens before registering them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC wishes to reiterate to the good people of Benue State that voter registration is absolutely free.

“The Commission assures the citizens of its commitment to serve them efficiently throughout the registration period and beyond.”

