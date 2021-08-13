INEC raises the alarm over fake CVR online portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over a fake Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal, warning that it had not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of voters on its behalf.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Festus Okoye, made the clarification in a statement on Friday titled: “Fake CVR online portal.”

The statement read, “The attention of the commission has been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on social media, about a website for INEC voter registration which is different from the INEC CVR portal.

“The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it. The commission states that it has not accredited any agency or organization to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC CVR online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.”

