INEC receives non-sensitive materials in Edo, to use 2019 voters’ register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has received non-sensitive materials for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The commission’s Public Affairs Officer in Edo State, Mrs. Tina Obamogie, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday, said the materials had been distributed to the 18 local government areas of the state ahead of the election.

She also disclosed that the commission would use the 2019 voters register for the election.

Obamogie said the voters’ register has 2, 210, 334 registered voters, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there would be no distribution of unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

She said: “We have taken receipt of non-sensitive materials and we have distributed them to the respective LGAs.

“There are 483, 868 unclaimed PVCs, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this is not the period to distribute PVCs. Anything that has to do with the collection of PVCs is not done this period because of COVID-19.

“We have the intention to distribute before the lockdown but we are considering the safety of lives this period. For that reason, we would rely on the 2019 voters register which has 2, 210, 334 registered voters.”

