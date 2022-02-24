INEC redeploys 40 HoDs, 146 electoral officers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed 186 members of staff across the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the affected staff were either serving in their states of origin or had served for between 10 and 32 years in the same state.

Okoye said the commission considered the development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharged.

He added that the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the deployment of staff across the country to ensure efficient and optimal performance.

The commissioner said: “Consequently, the commission has identified 186 staff for immediate redeployment.

“Among them are 46 Head of Departments (HoDs) who are either serving in their states of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same state as well as 140 Electoral Officers (Eos) serving in their states of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same state.

“The redeployed members of staff are to complete the handing and taking over not later than Wednesday, March 9.”

