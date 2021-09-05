INEC redeploys five RECs, four Directors

Five Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and four Directors have been redeployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a bid to reposition the body ahead of the 2023 elections.

The announcement was made by the National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Okoye, the postings which he described as “routine’, has the REC, Osun State, Olusegun Agbaje, who has been redeployed to Ogun State, while his counterpart in Ogun State, Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, will now take charge as the REC for Osun State.

The Bayelsa State REC, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, will take up his new role as the REC for Cross River State, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart proceeds to Bayelsa State as the REC from his former office in Cross River State.

The statement reads:

“The REC, Zamfara State, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State.

Read also: INEC to deploy new, innovative technology in Anambra polls —Yakubu

“Similarly, the Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Mr. Nick Dazang, has proceeded on terminal leave.

“Consequently, Mr. Victor Ayodele Aluko has been reassigned from Director (Administration) to Voter Education and Publicity as Director, while Mr. Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to Administration from his erstwhile position as Director (Security).

“Mr. Nduh Lebari Samson moves from the office of the Secretary to the Commission to Director (Security). Mr. Yakubu Mohammed Duku, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger State as the substantive Administrative Secretary.

“The Handing/Taking Over activities should be completed by Monday 13th September 2021. The redeployments are part of the Commission’s routine administrative postings”, Okoye said.

Join the conversation

Opinions