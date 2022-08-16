INEC redeploys two RECs, 8 others ahead of 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed two Resident Electoral Commissioners ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night, said eight directorate-level staff were also affected in the exercise.

The affected RECs are – Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, who has been redeployed from Cross River to Akwa Ibom State while Dr. Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem was moved from Edo State to Cross River State.

Also, Engr. Paul Omokore, the erstwhile Director of Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, was appointed the new Director ICT, Headquarters, Abuja, while Engr. Chidi Nwafor, who was the Director, ICT, became the Administrative Secretary, Enugu State.

The statement read: “Mr. Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra State, has been moved to be the Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, while Mr. Jude Okwuanu, the Administrative Secretary, Enugu State, has been moved as Administrative Secretary to Anambra State.

“Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, moved to Nasarawa State as Acting Administrative Secretary, Mr. Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, now Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja.

“In the same vein, Barr. Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT, now Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, and Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State, now Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.”

