INEC registers 3.9m new voters in CVR ahead of 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 3,899,238 as Nigerians seek to exercise their franchise in the upcoming 2023 elections.

The commission disclosed this in a weekly update released on Monday in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the breakdown of the pre-registration statistics shows that Osun state has the highest number of online registrants with 453,949, followed by Delta with 297,396 and Bayelsa with 252,534.

The state with the least online registration was Yobe with 18,600, followed by Abia with 19,308 and Kebbi with 23,758.

The update also revealed that the number of registrants who have completed online and physical registration was 1,509,989, made up of 769,359 males and 740,630 females of which 15,903 were people living with disabilities.

The update also revealed that 575,380 of the registrants registered online, while 934,609 completed the process through physical registration.

